Loopy Godinez's Homecoming

“It’s a big deal,” said Godinez. “It's on my bucket list to check off and it is a great place to fight. I was there last year, and it was a lot of fun. I know everyone is going to be with so much energy, going crazy, screaming, and the crowd is really amazing.”

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

That energy has always pushed Godinez to new heights, and it is expected to have even more of an effect on the native of Aguascalientes, who moved with her family to Canada when she was a teenager. There, she found her calling in mixed martial arts, and though she’s recently been working with former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and the Lobo Gym squad in Guadalajara, after an August loss to Mackenzie Dern, the 31-year-old returned to Vancouver.