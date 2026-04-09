Loopy Godinez | Home, Happy, Hungry

“Everyone knows how I immigrated from Canada to Mexico and to be able to succeed in a different country without speaking the language, starting from scratch, is really difficult,” she said. “Without consistency, without drive, without hard work, you’re not gonna make it anywhere. I have learned that from my parents… My dad had to move us to Canada; my mom and four girls — we were all little girls in 2008 — so watching him grinding. Not every day was great. There were ups and downs all the time, and from that I feel I have learned to translate it into my career and my life too. I always say, ‘No matter how many times you fail, what matter is how many time you get up’ because that’s what matters and that’s what life is about.

“They’re so proud!” she added of her parents. “Obviously when we moved to Canada, everything seemed impossible, but now that they can see all of the stuff that — not just me, but my sisters, too — do and create, and they see us on camera, all over, they love it; they’re so proud of us. They’re so happy.”

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This weekend, Godinez has the opportunity to take a major step forward professionally as she faces off with Suarez, who sits at No. 2 in the rankings and has only lost once in her career when she challenged Zhang Weili for the strawweight title at UFC 312. Since then, the former Ultimate Fighter winner and standout wrestler had rebounded with a gritty win over fellow former title challenger Amanda Lemos to solidify her standing in the division, setting up this clash with Godinez on Saturday in South Florida.

“It’s great. It’s a great opportunity; it’s a very important fight for my career,” Godinez said. “I cannot wait for this Saturday and to show everyone why I should be next for the belt... Every fight starts on the feet, and I’m gonna be able to show all the tools I have added into my striking, all the stuff that I have improved, and if it hits the ground, I’m ready for whatever she brings to the table. I’ve been working really hard.”