Look Out For Confident Lando

Vannata knows he will have his hands full with Diakiese and that’s why he believes the true key to this matchup is focus. And if he can maintain that, he should be able to neutralize the threats of the “Bonecrusher.”

“Marc is very explosive and he’s very dangerous. He throws some wild things out of nowhere,” Vannata said. “So I just have to stay aware of the situation and be aware that at any moment he could throw a punch that could be devastating or a kick that could be devastating. So I just have to be very, very much in a good flow state and be aware of everything that’s going on.”

Watching a Vannata fight is like watching a kung fu movie. His words, not mine. And a kung fu movie is exactly what the fight fans of Denmark might get on Saturday.

But if you’re not sold on watching Vannata and Diakiese throw down, now is the perfect time to remind you that their nicknames are “Groovy” and “Bonecrusher.”



