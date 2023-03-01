Longest UFC Title Reigns: Legends Of The Octagon

You can’t mention the greats without mentioning Georges St-Pierre. The Canadian superstar is one of the most formidable athletes to ever step in the Octagon.

“GSP” became the gold standard in the welterweight division, bouncing back after losing to Matt Serra in 2007. GSP held onto the title for six years, and he never lost that welterweight belt before deciding to return to face Michael Bisping at UFC 217 for the middleweight championship. GSP submitted Bisping to claim middleweight gold but retired shortly thereafter.

During GSP’s title reign, he set the new UFC record for most successful welterweight title defenses with nine victories. GSP’s Hall of Fame career saw him earn wins over Jon Fitch, BJ Penn, Josh Koscheck, Jake Shields, Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz and many others.

Amanda Nunes – UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion (1,981 Days)