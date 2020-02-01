A Long Time Coming for Kyler Phillips

Ultimately, though, he knows the best statement he can make ends with getting his hand raised. His opponent, Gabriel Silva, most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Borg in San Antonio last summer.

Whether that adds urgency or not, Phillips isn’t trying to get swept up in reading into what implications a win or loss might mean for him. Rather, he’s insistent on living in the moment while also balancing the emotions that come with his first walk to the Octagon.

“It’s really cool to finally get to do this, but it’s been a long time coming,” Phillips said. “But (you) best know it’s beginning. We’re just going to get started and have fun. We’re going to get to business. We’re going to cut the lines, but we’re also going to just have some fun and do the whole thing all the way through.”

