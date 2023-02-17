It’s Been A Long Time Coming For Jamal Pogues

Jamal Pogues punches Paulo Renato Junior of Brazil in a featherweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six, week three at UFC APEX on August 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Pogues’ mom and dad are coming to watch his UFC debut.

“It’s a thank you for them. It’s no added pressure, it just makes me want it even more,” Pogues said. “It’s going to be amazing to get my hand raised but it’s going to be even better since I’m going to have my mom and dad here. That’s going to be the amazing part. This is for them, so I’m going to be excited for this weekend.”

Getting this win for his parents is Pogues’ way of including them on this wild journey. He understands the sacrifices they’ve made to help him reach the UFC and is grateful for the times they picked him up when he was down.

Pogues hopes that fight fans will be able to relate to that and they will see he’s just a regular guy who wants to showcase that he has the skills to compete with the best heavyweights on the planet.

“We are going to see the skills. People should just know that I’m going to tell a story each fight,” Pougues said. “Each fight in my whole life has a story and meaning behind it. Each time I go out there I’m going to leave a message, a piece of me out there, so that people know that I’m just like them.