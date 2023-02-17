It’s Been A Long Time Coming For Jamal Pogues

UFC Unfiltered
On a typical fight week, athletes have a whole slew of things to do on check-in day, such as photos, interviews, poster signings, and picking up their equipment for the week.
When UFC newcomer Jamal Pogues picked up his fight kit and saw his name on it, he couldn’t help but take in the moment.
“This was my dream job when I was a kid and I started this,” Pogues told UFC.com. “It just feels great. When I put on the uniform today, it had my name on there and I started tearing up a bit, but I had to look tough because I’m a fighter and all. I’m enjoying all of this.”
Pogues’ 14-year MMA journey to get to the UFC included pit stops at Bellator, LFA and two wins on Dana White’s Contender Series, but after all that, looking at that Venum gear with his name on it means he made it.
The-27-year-old heavyweight is slated to face Josh Parisian on the main card of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield and he’s trying to not let the moment overwhelm him.
“I’m excited. I’m just taking it all in. This week is amazing but it’s a little nerve-wracking,” Pogues said. “I’m just not trying to get too anxious and act like I’ve been here before. It’s a good energy but it just feels weird to me.”
In a way, Pogues has been here before.
He has won two unanimous decisions at the UFC APEX, with those victories coming on season three and season six of DWCS. Pogues believes having those experiences in the UFC APEX will help him feel more comfortable on fight night and prepare him for his showdown with Parisian.
Parisian is a battle-tested veteran of the sport, who, like Pogues, made it to the UFC off the back of two wins on DWCS.
Although Pogues knows that beating Parisian is going to be a tough task, there’s one big reason that he’s confident that he can’t be beat on Saturday.
Pogues’ mom and dad are coming to watch his UFC debut.
“It’s a thank you for them. It’s no added pressure, it just makes me want it even more,” Pogues said. “It’s going to be amazing to get my hand raised but it’s going to be even better since I’m going to have my mom and dad here. That’s going to be the amazing part. This is for them, so I’m going to be excited for this weekend.”
Getting this win for his parents is Pogues’ way of including them on this wild journey. He understands the sacrifices they’ve made to help him reach the UFC and is grateful for the times they picked him up when he was down.
Pogues hopes that fight fans will be able to relate to that and they will see he’s just a regular guy who wants to showcase that he has the skills to compete with the best heavyweights on the planet.
“We are going to see the skills. People should just know that I’m going to tell a story each fight,” Pougues said. “Each fight in my whole life has a story and meaning behind it. Each time I go out there I’m going to leave a message, a piece of me out there, so that people know that I’m just like them.
“I have the same trials and tribulations; I’ve been through the rough parts of life; I’ve done a lot of bad things in life; I’ve done good things in life. But we can make it here. I’m going to leave a piece of me in there each time I fight.”
Getting that UFC contract and being able to tell his story on the biggest platform in combat sports is the perfect opportunity for Pogues.
And he’s fired up to make the most of it.
“I’ve been doing this s*** a long time,” Pogues said with a smile.
“I’m ready.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
