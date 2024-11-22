Lone'er Kavanagh: ‘There’s A New Cat In Town’

In the first fight on Season 8, it took the 25-year-old just two minutes and 35 seconds to score a highlight reel knockout over An Tuan Ho, leaving UFC CEO Dana White stunned with his eyes wide, saying, “Holy S***.”

“Let’s not even play any games here,” White said after the show. “He knows. He saw my paper say holy s***. One of the most vicious knockouts ever in the eight seasons of this show against another guy that was 6-0, undefeated. You already know, kid; you already know you’re in.”

The performance earned Kavanagh a much-deserved UFC contract and a fight against Jose Ochoa when UFC returns to Macau this Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo.