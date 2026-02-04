Lone’er Kavanagh Steps In Opposite Brandon Moreno On February 28

The 26-year-old Kavanagh was a standout under the Cage Warriors banner before competing in the opening fight of Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series against fellow unbeaten hopeful An Tuan Ho. Midway through the opening round, Kavanagh connected with a blistering short left hand that dropped Ho in the center of the Octagon and earned the Great Britain Top Team standout a spot on the UFC roster.

After opening his rookie year with decision wins over Jose Ochoa and Felipe dos Santos, Kavanagh suffered the first loss of his career in a scrap with veteran Charles Johnson in August and comes into 2026 aiming to rebound in a major way. Previously scheduled to face Brazilian veteran Bruno “Bulldog” Silva in March, the explosive young Brit now gets the opportunity to expedite his rise in the flyweight division by facing off with the former champion Moreno in Mexico City.