Lone’er Kavanagh Steps In Opposite Brandon Moreno On February 28
Rising Prospect Replaces Injured Asu Almabayev In Mexico City Main Event
By E. Spencer Kyte
• Feb. 4, 2026
Brandon Moreno has a new opponent for his main event assignment later this month at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Originally scheduled to face Asu Almabayev, the former two-time flyweight champion will now face one of the most highly regarded prospects in the division, England’s Lone’er Kavanagh, who steps in to replace the injured Almabayev.
The 26-year-old Kavanagh was a standout under the Cage Warriors banner before competing in the opening fight of Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series against fellow unbeaten hopeful An Tuan Ho. Midway through the opening round, Kavanagh connected with a blistering short left hand that dropped Ho in the center of the Octagon and earned the Great Britain Top Team standout a spot on the UFC roster.
After opening his rookie year with decision wins over Jose Ochoa and Felipe dos Santos, Kavanagh suffered the first loss of his career in a scrap with veteran Charles Johnson in August and comes into 2026 aiming to rebound in a major way. Previously scheduled to face Brazilian veteran Bruno “Bulldog” Silva in March, the explosive young Brit now gets the opportunity to expedite his rise in the flyweight division by facing off with the former champion Moreno in Mexico City.
The pairing and circumstances surrounding this contest feel like an abridged version of what transpired with Payton Talbott last year. Entering 2025 as one of the most talked about emerging names in the bantamweight division, Talbott landed on the wrong side of the results in his UFC 311 clash with Raoni Barcelos in January, but closed out the year by collecting a unanimous decision win over former two-division champ Henry Cejudo to not only re-establish himself as a rising star, but claim a spot in the Top 10.
On February 28 at Arena CDMX, Kavanagh will look to replicate that feat, while the first Mexican champion in UFC history will look to score a second straight victory in front of the passionate crowd in Mexico City.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!