Lone’er Kavanagh | Sometimes You’ve Got to Jump

But that’s exactly what happened for the 27-year-old British flyweight earlier this year, who returns on Saturday at UFC 329 against the perennial contender and former title challenger Brandon Royval, thanks to an early morning phone call and a willingness to take risks.

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“It was a surreal experience,” Kavanagh said of headlining in Mexico City opposite Brandon Moreno, an opportunity that came his way after top-10 mainstay Asu Almabayev was forced out with an injury. “I get a call three weeks out, 6:30 in the morning from my manager, my coach that never calls me at this time basically saying, ‘We’ve got Brandon Moreno, three weeks’ notice; do we want it or not?’

“After a bit of talking, we’re like, ‘Let’s go for it!’ and now I’m here!

“Obviously, the emotions go up and down, but I literally remember – I’m a God-fearing man and I prayed the night before, just saying thank you for every opportunity that gets presented my way, and literally the next morning, I get this call with the biggest opportunity of my life,” he added with a smile.