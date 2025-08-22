Lone’er Kavanagh Is Ready To Kick Things Up A Gear

Lone’er Kavanagh has been tipped for the top ever since he arrived in the UFC. Now he has the chance to prove his worth in the biggest bout of his young career so far.
Kavanagh built his reputation in the UK with Cage Warriors before delivering a stunning one-shot KO on Dana White’s Contender Series to punch his ticket to the UFC. And in his two UFC appearances to date, he’s shown the Fight IQ and maturity of a seasoned UFC veteran as he claimed unanimous decision victories over Jose Ochoa and Felipe dos Santos.
Those two wins, teamed with his stellar body of work with Cage Warriors, have seen Kavanagh given a big step up in competition, and the Londoner will take on Charles “InnerG” Johnson in a fascinating flyweight clash this weekend.
It’s a bout that Kavanagh is excited for, and one that he said is perfectly timed, given his current career trajectory.
To be honest with you, I think the fight’s come at a good time,” he told UFC.com during fight week in Shanghai.
“When we got the name from my manager, José, I was happy to take it. I told the UFC that I want to be champ within two years, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get there. I believe this is a step in the right direction.”
That statement makes no secret of Kavanagh’s lofty ambitions, as he not only wants to capture flyweight gold, he wants to do it in double-quick time. And while he acknowledges the talent level in the UFC’s 125-pound weight class, he’s seen how a fighter with a hot hand can make it to the top of the division.
“I do feel like the flyweight division, it's not an easy division at all. Everyone in there is a good fighter,” he explained.
“But in terms of getting to the top, it's a little bit easier, like Joshua Van’s done. So, yeah, like I said, I want to get there within two years, so I'm happy to do whatever it takes to get there.”
Kavanagh’s confidence can be attributed in no small part to the knowledge that he’s training at one of the best teams in Europe, Great Britain Top Team in South East London, England.
“Do you know what? I think I have the best team in the world,” said Kavanagh.
“I have the best coaches in the world (and) I have the best team, GB Top Team, and get trained by Carlton Lieu, Ash Grimshaw and Brad Pickett. Honestly, if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn't be where I am now. So definitely (my success so far is) because of them.”
Victory over a seasoned vet like Johnson – a man who has a knockout win over top contender Van – would certainly make a statement in the division. The 34-year-old former LFA champion has never been finished in his 24-fight professional MMA career.
As far as Kavanagh is concerned, that makes Johnson the perfect opponent as he looks to level up and make a rapid ascent up the flyweight division, starting this weekend in Shanghai.
And with Johnson ranked 15th, a win for Kavanagh could unlock a surge into the UFC’s official flyweight rankings, and a chance for him to chase even bigger fights as he looks to gatecrash the title picture in the next couple of years.
“Charles Johnson is a good striker. He's good everywhere, as well. And, for me, if you want to be the best, you've got to fight the best,” he said.
“So that's what I'm willing to do. And I feel like, stylistically, it's a good matchup for me. I’ve been training hard for it, and I’m ready to go.”
