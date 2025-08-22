Lone’er Kavanagh Is Ready To Kick Things Up A Gear

To be honest with you, I think the fight’s come at a good time,” he told UFC.com during fight week in Shanghai.

“When we got the name from my manager, José, I was happy to take it. I told the UFC that I want to be champ within two years, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get there. I believe this is a step in the right direction.”

That statement makes no secret of Kavanagh’s lofty ambitions, as he not only wants to capture flyweight gold, he wants to do it in double-quick time. And while he acknowledges the talent level in the UFC’s 125-pound weight class, he’s seen how a fighter with a hot hand can make it to the top of the division.

“I do feel like the flyweight division, it's not an easy division at all. Everyone in there is a good fighter,” he explained.

“But in terms of getting to the top, it's a little bit easier, like Joshua Van’s done. So, yeah, like I said, I want to get there within two years, so I'm happy to do whatever it takes to get there.”