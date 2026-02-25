Lone’er Kavanagh Has Answered The Door

We talk to our mom every Sunday, send friends a text mid-week to figure out weekend plans, and message the WhatsApp work group routinely in search of reminders about meetings and assignments, as well as the latest tea. We know when certain people tend to hit us up and when a call, text, or DM comes in from someone outside of the usual window when we hear from them, our Spidey-senses instantly start to tingle.

Such was the case for Lone’er Kavanagh a few weeks ago, when his phone buzzed before dawn with a call from a familiar name ringing at an unfamiliar time.

“I get a call from one of my coaches, Ash Grimshaw, at 6:30 in the morning — never calls me at that time,” Kavanagh said with a smile, explaining how he came to land opposite Brandon Moreno this weekend in the main event of UFC’s return to Arena CDMX in Mexico City. “I get the call, discuss it with the coaches, and it’s all go time.

“Obviously we had to talk about it, work out logistics,” added the Londoner, “but after that, it’s an immediate yes.”