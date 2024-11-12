 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 Arena on March 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
London Gears Up For UFC's Action-Packed Return On March 22

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, January 24
Nov. 12, 2024

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced its return to London on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at The O2, marking the 30th UFC event to be held in the UK. 

Tickets for the much-anticipated event will be available to purchase from 10:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, January 24, via AXS and Ticketmaster. Fight Club members can enjoy early access to tickets at 9:00 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, January 22, while those who registered their interest early, via ufc.com/London, will receive priority access at 10:00 a.m. GMT on Thursday, January 23.

In 2023, The O2 hosted two blockbuster events, including UFC 286: EDWARDS vs. USMAN 3 and UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ASPINALL vs. TYBURA, which featured a standout performance from Tom Aspinall, who delivered an impressive first-round knockout against Marcin Tybura in his last fight before winning the interim UFC heavyweight title.

Other British contenders are also climbing the ranks across UFC. Undefeated Lerone "The Miracle" Murphy has risen to no. 11 in UFC’s featherweight rankings, while Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett, fresh off an impressive win over King Green, aims for top-ranked opponents in the highly competitive lightweight division.

VIP Experience packages will also be available soon via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes, and more. For additional information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details. 

With a history of sellout events, fans are advised to register their interest early at ufc.com/London to secure their seats for the event and to follow @UFCEurope on social media for the latest updates.

UFC London
