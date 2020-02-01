Loma Lookboonmee Was Born For This

“I have no regrets,” she said. “I have chosen this path since childhood. Since I was a child, I've never had many friends because I've always been training and competing. But the money I've made through fighting, I've used to support my family. I put my older sister and myself through school, all since I was just a child. We never had much growing up, so we all had to fight. Both of my sisters fought, my dad too. We don't know what we sacrificed, because it was just the way it was. I just wanted to help my family, and give them a comfortable life, that's all.”

It’s a reminder that fighting is often a way out of a tough situation, and growing up in Buriram, Thailand, Lookboonmee and her family had to struggle to make it. But they did, and in the process, Loma became a star. So why change? Why leave a sport while on top to take up an entirely new one from the ground floor?

“In Thailand, Muay Thai is much more popular for men than for women,” she said. “Men can also make a lot more money fighting at Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium, but for women it's not possible. Being a Muay Thai champion is the highest point for women, and once there, there is nowhere else you can go. It is different for men. It made me want to try something new and challenge myself. I wanted to keep learning.”