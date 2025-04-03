Loma Lookboonmee | Turning Dreams Into Reality

If you’re ever in need of inspiration to continue chasing your dreams, look no further than Loma Lookboonmee’s incredible journey to the UFC.
Born and raised in Thailand, Lookboonmee grew up in a small home with her parents and younger sister. With a strong desire to support her family financially, she followed in her father’s footsteps and began training Muay Thai at a young age.
“For as long as I can remember, my mom was working in a small factory in the village,” Lookboonmee said. “We had nothing growing up, and now that I’m able to take care of my family and also provide my little sister with education so she can have a good job, I don’t want my family to struggle anymore.”
Determined to see his daughter succeed, Lookboonmee’s father, Boonmee Sit. Hermaraj, opened his own Muay Thai gym when she was just seven years old. With limited resources, the gym used pillows for punching mitts, and bags of fertilizer hung from a tree in their front yard as makeshift heavy bags.
Despite these humble beginnings, Lookboonmee quickly proved to be a natural talent. She began competing soon after lacing up her gloves for the first time. By the time she was nine, she was already gaining recognition locally, earning more money as she competed in higher-level events.
Lookboonmee competed in over 200 Muay Thai matches, often three times a week, and sometimes even twice a day. She won nine world titles and a gold medal for the Thailand national team that earned her a prize of one million baht (over $29,000). She used that money to pay her parents’ bills and for her sister’s education.
“I live for my family,” Lookboonmee said. “Being able to make them happy and proud of me is all I’ve ever wanted in life.
“I’d like to tell all the kids out there, all the people that are aspiring fighters, to never give up no matter how tired you get, no matter how difficult things are. Please do not give up because I don’t want you to live with regret. When you make it to this point and look back, you’ll understand that it was all worth it.”
In 2017, Lookboonmee transitioned to mixed martial arts following the advice of a promoter for Invicta FC who saw her train and immediately recognized her potential. She made a strong impression in her amateur debut when she earned a second-round submission and made the leap to professional MMA just four months later.
Over the last five years, Lookboonmee has fought eight times in the UFC, compiling an impressive 6-2 record in the promotion and a 9-3 overall record. However, it’s been over a year since she last stepped into the Octagon, largely due to an injury.
Now training at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas, Nevada, Lookboonmee is nearly 8,000 miles away from her hometown in Thailand. Despite the physical distance, her family remains a constant source of support.
“I come from a family of fighters, so whenever I’m feeling discouraged, tired or if I’m having a really bad day, I always call them for support and encouragement, and they understand exactly what I’m going through,” Lookboonmee said. My little sister always says that in her eyes, I’m the best, but I don’t have to be the best every single day.”
Lookboonmee makes her ninth walk to the Octagon this Saturday for a strawweight clash with Istela Nunes. A fourth straight win for the -700 favorite could bring her closer to her 2025 goal of challenging a ranked opponent and breaking into the Top 15.
“This year, I’d like to fight two times, maybe even three if I could,” Lookboonmee said. “I would also like to make it into the Top 15. I’m not scared of anyone in the Top 15, but they should be scared of losing their ranking to me.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 5, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.