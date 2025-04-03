Loma Lookboonmee | Turning Dreams Into Reality

Determined to see his daughter succeed, Lookboonmee’s father, Boonmee Sit. Hermaraj, opened his own Muay Thai gym when she was just seven years old. With limited resources, the gym used pillows for punching mitts, and bags of fertilizer hung from a tree in their front yard as makeshift heavy bags.

Despite these humble beginnings, Lookboonmee quickly proved to be a natural talent. She began competing soon after lacing up her gloves for the first time. By the time she was nine, she was already gaining recognition locally, earning more money as she competed in higher-level events.

Lookboonmee competed in over 200 Muay Thai matches, often three times a week, and sometimes even twice a day. She won nine world titles and a gold medal for the Thailand national team that earned her a prize of one million baht (over $29,000). She used that money to pay her parents’ bills and for her sister’s education.

“I live for my family,” Lookboonmee said. “Being able to make them happy and proud of me is all I’ve ever wanted in life.