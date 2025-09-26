Loma Lookboonmee Wants To Make It Five In A Row

Lookboonmee heads into UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes this weekend in excellent form. Victories over Denise Gomes, Elise Reed, Bruna Brasil, and Istela Nunes have seen her rise up the division, and she now proudly sits with a number next to her name for the first time in her UFC career, at 14th in the UFC’s official strawweight rankings.

It’s a career milestone she’s happy to check off the list, but as she explained to us this week, she’s far from finished.

“It felt amazing when I finally made it into the top 15,” she said.

“After I got into the UFC, my first goal was to make it into the top 15, and now I've achieved that. But I'm not going to stop there. I will make it into the top 10 and the top five, and I'll always keep going.”

Lookboonmee’s next test will see her take on dangerous Brazilian Alexia Thainara, who made a real splash on her UFC debut as she danced her way to the Octagon in London, then submitted UK MMA hero Molly McCann inside a round.