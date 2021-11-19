Loma Lookboonmee Cherishes Chances To Inspire Others

“Thai people are incredibly supportive of what I’m doing. I get tons of messages of support, and it truly means the world to me,” Lookboonmee told UFC.com. “But what means more is that I have a lot of younger kids looking up to me, messaging me, saying that they want to be MMA fighters and that really means a lot to me.”

At just 25 years old, Lookboonmee’s impact on mixed martial arts in Thailand is only going to grow as she continues to compete and win fights. Lookboonmee is 3-1 in the UFC so far, with her only loss coming to strawweight contender Angela Hill. Lookboonmee credits her training partners, coaches and her team for her early UFC success and is excited for the opportunity to build on her two-fight win streak at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate.

“I’m really happy about my [momentum] and this is going to be another win for me in the UFC,” Lookboonmee said. “I’m hoping to make it three (in a row).”