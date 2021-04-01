Loma Lookboonmee Is Appreciating Every Moment

The fact that Lookboonmee was signed to the UFC after just four professional bouts is a testament to how naturally her Muay Thai mastery translated into a tenacious mixed martial arts game. Training the sport only since 2018 at the famed Tiger Muay Thai camp, she validated the instincts of the UFC brass who signed her, cruising to victory in two of her first three bouts.

“When I had my debut, I remember when the song by [famous Thai artist] Body Slam came on and I just thought ‘I’ve got to do this. I’ve got to win. I’ve got to bring it home. I immediately thought of my home and my country. It’s the most memorable moment of my debut.”

Getting her hand raised that night against Alexandra Albu was pretty memorable, too. The first and only UFC fighter to represent Thailand had just become the first one to win a fight in the promotion.

“It means the world to me to be representing Thailand on such a big stage. I just want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey for getting me here today.”