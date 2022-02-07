Logan Woods Finally Feels Free

Woods earned the nickname of “One Hit” by becoming known for just that. As an amateur he won a fight by decision and a fight by submission but the rest of his 8-0 amateur record came by way of knockout.

The Mississippi and Tennessee regional circuit got pretty familiar with the sentence “The winner by way of knockout, Logan Woods.”

Woods made the jump to the pro ranks, and in less than 18 months’ time amassed a 3-0 record, all by stoppage, which placed him in one of the top regional promotions, LFA, where he would suffer his first career loss.

“At first I took it hard just because you can’t go back to being an undefeated fighter after an L,” Woods said. “I just had this vision in my head of just being undefeated and untouchable, like I couldn’t do any wrong, and then I got my brain rattled a bit.”

At the time it was the biggest fight in the biggest promotion for Woods, but he’s never been a guy who has had trouble reinventing himself.