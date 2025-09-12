 Skip to main content
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off during the Canelo v Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena
Results
Zuffa Boxing

Results + Scorecards | Canelo vs Crawford

Get Live Match Results, Official Scorecards, Post-Match Interviews And More From Canelo vs Crawford, Live From Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas, Nevada On September 13, 2025
By Thomas Gerbasi, On X @tgerbasi • Sep. 13, 2025

Two of boxing’s most dominant forces, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and undefeated four-division superstar Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will face off in a once in a lifetime Riyadh Season fight for the unified super middleweight championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 13.

The highly anticipated bout will also stream on Netflix live globally to its 300+ million subscribers at no additional cost. Prelims will be available on YouTube. Prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

WATCH HERE ON NETFLIX

Live Results, Match Recaps, & Official Scorecards:

This page will be updated live throughout the day with live results, full bout recaps, official scorecards and exclusive post-match interviews.

Prelims

Super Middleweight Bout (162lbs) 6 Rounds: Marco Verde vs Sona Akale

Light Heavyweight Bout (172lbs) 10 Rounds: Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana

Super Lightweight Bout (134lbs) 4 Rounds: Sultan Almohammed vs Martin Caraballo

Super Featherweight Bout (130lbs) 6 Rounds: Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez

Heavyweight Bout (No Max) 10 Rounds: Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin Jr.

Middleweight Bout (156lbs) 10 Rounds: Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams

Main Card

Lightweight Bout (133lbs) 10 Rounds: Mohammed Alakel vs Travis Crawford

WBC Super Middleweight Interim World Championship (168lbs) 10 Rounds: Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez

Co-Main Event - Super Welterweight Bout (154lbs) 10 Rounds: Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr.

Main Event - Undisputed & Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Championship (168lbs) 12 Rounds: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

Tags
Canelo vs Crawford