Results + Scorecards | Canelo vs Crawford

The highly anticipated bout will also stream on Netflix live globally to its 300+ million subscribers at no additional cost. Prelims will be available on YouTube. Prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

WATCH HERE ON NETFLIX

Live Results, Match Recaps, & Official Scorecards:

This page will be updated live throughout the day with live results, full bout recaps, official scorecards and exclusive post-match interviews.