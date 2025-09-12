Results + Scorecards | Canelo vs Crawford

Get Live Match Results, Official Scorecards, Post-Match Interviews And More From Canelo vs Crawford, Live From Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas, Nevada On September 13, 2025
By Thomas Gerbasi, On X @tgerbasi
• Sep. 13, 2025
Two of boxing’s most dominant forces, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and undefeated four-division superstar Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will face off in a once in a lifetime Riyadh Season fight for the unified super middleweight championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 13.
The highly anticipated bout will also stream on Netflix live globally to its 300+ million subscribers at no additional cost. Prelims will be available on YouTube. Prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.