Live Now: Garcia vs Benn Memorabilia Auction

The official Garcia vs Benn Memorabilia Auction is now live, running from September 18 through October 1. Boxing fans can bid on authenticated items directly tied to the event, including Ryan Garcia Autographed Gloves, Bout-Worn Shoes from Jai Opetaia, and event-used pieces such as the red and blue cornerman stools, the Round 2 ring card, the official weigh-in scale placard, and the in-ring announcers microphone. More product options will be added from this historic event.

Bidding has begun, available online at Zuffa Boxing Store, UFC Store, Fanatics, and WWE Shop.