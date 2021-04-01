Liudvik Sholinian | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

Get To Know Liudvik Sholinian | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter

UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Sholinian: I’m so excited, of course. A couple of years ago I couldn’t even think about The Ultimate Fighter. Five years ago, I watched the show for fun. I’m the first fighter from Ukraine in Ultimate Fighter history. It’s a big deal and I’m going to make history.

UFC: What is your fighting style?

Sholinian: I’m a wrestler. All my life I’ve trained in wrestling. I was on Ukrainian national team. I’m a national champion in Ukraine for wrestling. Of course, now, I’ve improved all my skills but first is wrestling. I can strike, too, but in doubt or hesitation I go to wrestling.

UFC: There have been a lot of stars that have come out of The Ultimate Fighter. Why do you have the potential to leave the show as a star?

Sholinian: I understand it’s a TV show, but I don’t like crazy stuff. I might not be the best guy from the show, but I’ll make the show in the Octagon. Maybe I’ll make history on the show, but first it’s a sports competition. I’m not going to be friendly.

