The Ultimate Fighter

Liudvik Sholinian | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

Ahead Of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter Premiere, Get To Know Some Of The Prospects Who Will Be Fighting On Team Volkanovski Or Team Ortega For A UFC Contract
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas, on Twitter @MaddynThomas • May. 28, 2021

The Ultimate Fighter is back, featuring eight middleweights and eight bantamweights from around the world.

UFC.com sat down with each of the 16 contestants to learn a little bit about them and why they believe they’re going to walk away the winner of season 29.

Meet bantamweight Liudvik Sholinian

Record: 9-1-1
Birthplace: Alaverdi, Armenia
Fighting out of: Kiev, Ukraine
Nickname: “Palmeyros”
Age: 31
Stat: One win by KO, three by submission

UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Sholinian: I’m so excited, of course. A couple of years ago I couldn’t even think about The Ultimate Fighter. Five years ago, I watched the show for fun. I’m the first fighter from Ukraine in Ultimate Fighter history. It’s a big deal and I’m going to make history.

UFC: What is your fighting style?

Sholinian: I’m a wrestler. All my life I’ve trained in wrestling. I was on Ukrainian national team. I’m a national champion in Ukraine for wrestling. Of course, now, I’ve improved all my skills but first is wrestling. I can strike, too, but in doubt or hesitation I go to wrestling. 

Check out every contestant's profile on The Return of The Ultimate Fighter here.

UFC: There have been a lot of stars that have come out of The Ultimate Fighter. Why do you have the potential to leave the show as a star?  

Sholinian: I understand it’s a TV show, but I don’t like crazy stuff. I might not be the best guy from the show, but I’ll make the show in the Octagon. Maybe I’ll make history on the show, but first it’s a sports competition. I’m not going to be friendly.

Make sure you tune in to season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, which airs live on ESPN+ on June 1st at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

