Liudvik Sholinian | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

The Ultimate Fighter is back, featuring eight middleweights and eight bantamweights from around the world.
UFC.com sat down with each of the 16 contestants to learn a little bit about them and why they believe they’re going to walk away the winner of season 29.
Meet bantamweight Liudvik Sholinian .
Record: 9-1-1
Birthplace: Alaverdi, Armenia
Fighting out of: Kiev, Ukraine
Nickname: “Palmeyros”
Age: 31
Stat: One win by KO, three by submission
Get To Know Liudvik Sholinian | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter
UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
Sholinian: I’m so excited, of course. A couple of years ago I couldn’t even think about The Ultimate Fighter. Five years ago, I watched the show for fun. I’m the first fighter from Ukraine in Ultimate Fighter history. It’s a big deal and I’m going to make history.
UFC: What is your fighting style?
Sholinian: I’m a wrestler. All my life I’ve trained in wrestling. I was on Ukrainian national team. I’m a national champion in Ukraine for wrestling. Of course, now, I’ve improved all my skills but first is wrestling. I can strike, too, but in doubt or hesitation I go to wrestling.
UFC: There have been a lot of stars that have come out of The Ultimate Fighter. Why do you have the potential to leave the show as a star?
Sholinian: I understand it’s a TV show, but I don’t like crazy stuff. I might not be the best guy from the show, but I’ll make the show in the Octagon. Maybe I’ll make history on the show, but first it’s a sports competition. I’m not going to be friendly.
