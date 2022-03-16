Listing The Most Talented Wrestlers To Never Compete In MMA | UFC Fight Pass

When I think about MMA a lot, you think about those hard-nosed, those tough guys, some of the toughest guys on the planet and, for me, I think that goes hand in hand with Iowa wrestlers. One of those is Thomas Gilman, who I watched growing up. He was a National finalist but actually never won a National title. I think that’s kind of an interesting thing. A lot of these guys I’m mentioning are National champions and Thomas Gilman never won that title. He’s done well internationally, he’s a bronze medalist at the Olympics. He’s a trash talker. He doesn’t take crap from anybody. There was a match in college between Iowa and Oklahoma State, they almost got into a brawl after the match because Gilman was yelling at the Oklahoma State coaches and stuff. There’s a story that in the practice room they had to share the room before the match and Gilman was scared to turn his back to the Oklahoma State guys because he thought he was going to get jumped. He’s as tough as they come.

