Lineker vs Font Removed from UFC Greenville

UFC officials were informed Friday morning that John Lineker has withdrawn from his UFC Fight Night bout against Rob Font.
By UFC Staff Report
• Jun. 21, 2019
The bout will not be replaced.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card, which airs live on ESPN+ and is headlined by the featherweight bout between Renato Moicano and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung, will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts.