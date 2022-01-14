Line Them Up And Brian Kelleher Will Knock Them Down

“I watch every card so, for me, I was like, ‘Man I miss these fights’ and then I’m starting off the year, so I had a lot of anticipation,” Kelleher said. “I knew this was coming up, first fight to start the new year, so I am excited for it.”

Kelleher’s Saturday night highlights include watching fights and grubbing on some bar food, that is when he isn’t six weeks or less out from a fight. And while cutting out some things around the holidays isn’t always ideal, Kelleher is used to it. The 35-year-old is heading into his 36th professional fight, so he knows a thing or two about preparation.

He has fluctuated between bantamweight and featherweight throughout his career and recently went back to 135 pounds in August, defeating Domingo Pilarte by unanimous decision. Kelleher was originally slated to face Saidyokub Kakhramonov this weekend, but had a late opponent change, moving the fight up to featherweight.

It doesn’t matter which weight class he is in; “Boom” feels confident.