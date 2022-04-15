Lina Lansberg Returns, Better In Every Way

“I’m stronger, I have better conditioning, everything is just better,” Lansberg said. “The mental part of it, I’m more relaxed. It’s just more fun.”

Her original plan was to be back six months after her daughter was born, which was last March. However, she wanted that return to take place in Europe, so she didn’t have to travel far away, but due to COVID she wasn’t able to. And even though, she didn’t get to have her first back in Europe, she was able to bring her daughter to Las Vegas for her return at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2.

Lansberg’s opponent is one she has met before, Pannie Kianzad. The two faced off 10 years ago in Lansberg’s first professional fight, which took place in Sweden. Ultimately, Kianzad finished Lansberg in the third round, but the two were destined to meet again on a much bigger stage.

“I always knew that she was going to have a contract in the UFC because she’s a really good fighter and we are ranked so close to each other; it’s definitely a fight that I expected to happen,” Lansberg said. “Of course, it would’ve been nice to do that in Europe or Sweden, maybe. It doesn’t really matter if it’s her or somebody else and that we fought before it doesn’t really affect me in any way.”