Länsberg Excited To Fight At Home

UFC: What’s it like not only to finally have a UFC fight at home, but to also be representing your entire country when you walk out?

Lina Länsberg: It’s a dream come true. It is, really. Last time the UFC was in Sweden, I wasn’t medically cleared to fight.

It’s really, really nice. It’s so many fans, and I got so much love from everybody, you know? And I have my friends and family here watching me. It’s amazing.

UFC: Is it easier or harder to go through fight week this close to home?

LL: For me, it’s nice. I think it depends on how you handle it, you know? Some people feel a lot of pressure when fighting at home. But for me I feel more safe, you know? Not alone, losing weight. I think it’s really nice.

UFC: You mentioned you’ll have friends and family here. Will this be the first time any of them get to see you fight in person?

LL: It’s the first time live for some of my friends. My dad will be here, it’s the second time for him. He saw me, like, 15 years ago in one of those small kinds of fights where you can buy cinnamon buns and coffee; typical Swedish (laughs). My mom has been. She saw the UFC fight in London. She’s been with me through my Muay Thai boxing career as well.

