Fighters on the Rise | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

While he can be measured and fundamentally sound, Amil is at his best when he’s hunting and chucking, and I mean that in the best way possible. Some fighters thrive in creating chaos, and he’s one of them, which you can see by comparing and contrasting his first two fights with his more competitive, more technical battle with Gomis, who wouldn’t engage on his chaotic terms.

This weekend’s pairing with Delgado is more likely to be a brawl than a technical affair, as the 27-year-old Contender Series grad (Class of ’24) is 9-1 with a 100 percent finishing rate that includes six first-round stoppages. Last time out, he bombed on Connor Matthews to win his promotional debut and extend his winning streak to six.

WATCH: All Episodes Of UFC BJJ: Road To The Title

Because of his age, there is a little bit less time for Amil to slowly climb the divisional ladder, but if he continues turning in thrilling performances and posting victories, he should get a “fast pass” for the featherweight division and elevated into some bigger matchups.

Felipe Lima

Lima landed at No. 5 on the year-end list of top newcomers after earning a pair of victories in his freshman year in the UFC.

“Jungle Boy” opened his campaign by “pulling a Muhammad Naimov” against Muhammad Naimov, turning up on short notice, up a division, and finishing the grinder from Tajikistan much in the same way Naimov did to Jamie Mullarkey in his debut. Six months later, Lima got the better of Miles Johns in a second outing at featherweight, outworking the Marathon MMA man over three rounds to advance to 14-1 overall.