 Skip to main content
Beneil Dariush stands in his corner prior to facing Tony Ferguson in their lightweight bout during the UFC 262 event at Toyota Center
Athletes

Lightweight Spotlight | UFC 280: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Lightweight Contenders Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot Meet On The Main Card At UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Abu Dhabi on October 22
By Kevin Schuster, on Twitter @KevinESchuster • Oct. 8, 2022

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev is one of the most anticipated events this year, headlined by a massive lightweight title bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and surging contender Islam Makhachev.

UFC 280 also hosts bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defending his title against TJ Dillashaw, and Petr Yan taking on rising star Sean O’Malley. But amidst all these great matchups is another can’t-miss lightweight bout on the main card between Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot.

Order UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Today!

The UFC veteran Dariush came into the UFC in 2014 undefeated, with only one decision win to his name. Winning eight of his first 10 fights inside the Octagon, Dariush was on the come-up, and it wouldn’t be much longer until fans saw him inside the rankings as an elite contender. Then, in March 2017, Dariush had an unfortunate 12-month stretch that saw him go winless in three consecutive bouts, including two knockout losses to Edson Barboza and Alexander Hernandez.

Then came a resurgence. A series of bonus-earning performances and highlight-reel finishes shot Dariush straight back into the rankings. The last time fans saw him inside the Octagon was in May 2021, against the seasoned veteran and always dangerous Tony Ferguson. Testing his grappling against a feared submission threat, Dariush made a statement that he can dominate most opponents if the fight hits that mat, amassing over 12 minutes of control time in the three-round bout.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

That performance received shouts by many fans that Dariush was one fight away from title contention. Dariush was scheduled to face Makhachev at the end of February; however, an ankle injury forced him out of the contest and saw him watch from the sidelines as the No. 4 contender plowed his way through short-notice opponent Bobby Green en route to a title shot.

GET READY FOR UFC 280: Sean O'Malley's Greatest Hits Islam Makhachev's Win Streak | Aljo Sterling Breaks Down The Bantamweights

Now a year-and-a-half removed from his fight against Ferguson, Dariush sits outside the title picture and needs an impressive win to get his name back in the mix alongside the likes of Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier. One way to do that would be dominating UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev opponent Mateusz Gamrot.

In June, Gamrot collected his biggest win to date and fourth consecutive since coming to the UFC in 2021. At UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot, Gamrot challenged Arman Tsarukyan in his first UFC main event. Starting out slow, with Tsarukyan having a slight advantage through 10 minutes, Gamrot picked up the pace and utilized more of his wrestling in the second half of the bout.

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot Preview | UFC 280
Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot Preview | UFC 280
/

Being out struck ever so slightly, Gamrot’s control time added up, and as the rounds went on it seemed that he was turning the tide and on his way to winning the fight. The judges agreed; all three giving Gamrot the last three rounds and a 48-47 unanimous decision victory.

Everything UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

This win broke Gamrot into the Top 10, making him a perfect matchup for the current No. 6 contender Dariush, who hasn’t competed in a year-and-a-half. Both athletes have potential to be the best in the world, and they both get the opportunity to prove it on the main card at UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev on October 22.

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi. Please Note The Special Time: Prelims Begin at 10am ET/7am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 2pm ET/11am PT.

Follow on Twitter | Visit Abu Dhabi

News and announcements

View all

Lightweight Spotlight | UFC 280: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Coach Conversation | UFC 280: Sterling vs Dillashaw

Tags
UFC 280
Lightweight
Beneil Dariush
Mateusz Gamrot
:
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan knocks out Jessica Eye in their women's flyweight championship bout during the UFC 238 event at the United Center
Highlights

Top Knockouts | Women's Flyweight

Relive Some Of The Greatest Knockouts In Women's Flyweight History

Watch the Video
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 03: (R-L) Sean O'Malley kicks Andre Soukhamthath in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 222 event inside T-Mobile Arena on March 3, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Sean O'Malley | Greatest Hits

The Suga Show next lands in Abu Dhabi October 22 when O'Malley meets Petr Yan at UFC 280

Watch the Video
Jose Aldo of Brazil celebrates after his TKO victory over Jeremy Stephens in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Scotiabank Saddledome on July 28, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

José Aldo | One Of The Best Ever

Look Back On The Incredible Career Of The Former WEC and UFC Featherweight Champion In Brazil's José Aldo As He End His Mixed Martial Arts Career

Watch the Video
: