The Lightweight Division | 2026 Preview

That reality created an opportunity for the interim title for which Pimblett and Gaethje will collide at UFC 324 in Las Vegas. Should Gaethje win the interim belt for a second time, he would represent yet another veteran test for Topuria whereas Pimblett winning could set up a long-gestating grudge-match later in 2026. The cloud hanging over the championship conversation, however, is Arman Tsarukyan, who saw his title opportunity pass him by when he pulled out of his year-opening fight against Makhachev at UFC 311. In hopes of winning some favor back from the UFC brass, he successfully weighed-in as the backup at UFC 317 before headlining the promotion’s first event in Qatar where he submitted Dan Hooker in the second round. The 29-year-old is roundly considered the top contender at 155 pounds, and, stylistically, one of the most difficult matchups for any man he faces, but he’ll have to wait for his next shot at gold to start 2026.

Topuria’s absence also leaves the door cracked for Holloway and Oliveira, who will fight for the BMF title at UFC 326 on March 7. The two former champions bounced back from their losses to “El Matador” in impressive and classic fashion with Holloway outdueling Poirier in New Orleans to defend the BMF title while Oliveira defended home turn in Brazil, submitting Mateusz Gamrot in the second round. At 34 and 36, respectively, the two surefire Hall of Fame members are not only fighting for the symbolic title in Las Vegas but also to keep their undisputed-championship hopes alive in 2026.