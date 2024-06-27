Light Heavyweight Title Fight Rematches

After Jones bested Cormier in their initial bout at UFC 182, little progress was made in terms of the two burying the hatchet. Controversy would litter the road to their rematch, but eventually, they locked horns once again at UFC 217. Although Cormier, at that point the champion, started strong and took the fight to Jones, “Bones” found a home for a left high kick that rattled Cormier. Although the fight concluded with Jones getting the belt back, a drug test would render the fight a no contest.

Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson

After Jones regained and was stripped of the light heavyweight title following his rematch with Cormier, more than 400 days would pass before he once again made the walk. This time, it came against a familiar face in Alexander Gustafsson, the man who famously pushed him to the brink in one of the greatest title fights in UFC history. Jones-Gustafsson 1 was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020, and the rematch taking place more than five years later had all the narrative power built-in from the jump.

With Cormier vacating the belt in lieu of defending his heavyweight crown, the fight, which was moved to California during fight week, marked the comeback of Jones in full. Methodically, Jones broke down Gustafsson before scoring the third-round ground-and-pound finish. It was a contest nothing like its predecessor, but it marked the true return of Jones to the top of the light heavyweight heap.