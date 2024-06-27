Light Heavyweight Title Fight Rematches

Embedded
When Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka make the final two walks to the Octagon at UFC 303, it’ll go into the history books as the seventh time in UFC history that light heavyweights will have fought each other twice with gold on the line. Their original duel took place just seven months ago at UFC 295 for the vacant title. Pereira came away victorious and became just the ninth athlete to win UFC titles in multiple divisions. Since then, Pereira and Procházka each fought at UFC 300 and picked up knockout wins over Jamahal Hill and Aleksandar Rakić, respectfully.
Before “Poatan” and Procházka square off for a second time, let’s take a look at the previous light heavyweight grudge matches that took place with championship stakes.
Randy Couture vs Vitor Belfort
Randy Couture’s trilogy with Vitor Belfort is one that really captures the essence of the early days in the UFC. Their first bout came at UFC 15 where Couture pulled off the upset win over the 19-year-old Belfort, who recently won the UFC 12 Heavyweight Tournament. The two would square off again at UFC 46, this time for the light heavyweight title, but the fight would last just 49 seconds after Belfort’s glove caused a cut on Couture, which led to a doctor stoppage.
In the trilogy bout, Couture made sure to put a definitive end to the saga, dominating each of the three rounds to regain the light heavyweight title.
Chuck Liddell vs Randy Couture
“The Iceman” is quite familiar with facing past opponents with gold on the line. Liddell competed in title fight rematches against Jeremy Horn, Tito Ortiz and Renato Sobral, although those did not start with championship stakes.
A rivalry that did, and thus landing on this list, is his trilogy with Randy Couture.
Liddell and Couture initially fought for the interim light heavyweight title at UFC 43 with Couture coming out on top via third-round TKO. The rematch would take almost two years to come together, but when it did, Liddell delivered the Knockout of the Year at UFC 52. In a wild scramble, Liddell planted a picture-perfect right hand on Couture’s jaw, causing “The Natural” to collapse onto the canvas in a heap. Liddell’s celebration — stumbling backward with arms out wide in victory — remains one of the most memorable images in UFC history.
The trilogy bout took just 10 months to come together at UFC 57. The first round was a thrilling back-and-forth before Liddell opened Couture up with a huge punch. In the second frame, in an eerily similar fashion as the previous fight, Liddell was able to counter Couture with another huge right hand to win the rubber match.
Lyoto Machida vs Mauricio “Shogun” Rua
The first bout between Machida and Rua was not without controversy. Machida, the defending champion at the time, had earned the judges’ unanimous nod at UFC 104, but several pundits and Dana White believed Rua did enough to wrest the belt from his countryman. A rematch was booked seven months later, and Rua left no room for doubt this time, knocking Machida out midway through the first round to capture the title.
Daniel Cormier vs Anthony “Rumble” Johnson
Daniel Cormier’s first title fight rematch came against the man whom he beat to finally win undisputed gold two years prior in Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. After Cormier thwarted Alexander Gustafsson in his first defense and beat Anderson Silva in a non-title bout at UFC 200, he and “Rumble” set sights on one another again. Johnson came into the fight on a three-fight knockout streak, cementing his spot as the top threat at 205 pounds.
Fighting in Buffalo, New York, Johnson curiously initiated a handful of grappling exchanges, despite Cormier’s well-documented wrestling prowess. Ultimately, “DC” put on a signature Cormier performance and secured the second-round submission win. The fight would end up being the last one in the Octagon for the late Johnson.
Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier
For basically all of the 2010s, the light heavyweight title went through Cormier and Jon Jones. The latter became the youngest UFC champion in history when he dispatched of Rua in 2011, a record that still stands today, while “DC” made his own history as a double-champion. However, the rivalry between the two remains one of the most storied and animosity-filled in the company’s history.
After Jones bested Cormier in their initial bout at UFC 182, little progress was made in terms of the two burying the hatchet. Controversy would litter the road to their rematch, but eventually, they locked horns once again at UFC 217. Although Cormier, at that point the champion, started strong and took the fight to Jones, “Bones” found a home for a left high kick that rattled Cormier. Although the fight concluded with Jones getting the belt back, a drug test would render the fight a no contest.
Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson
After Jones regained and was stripped of the light heavyweight title following his rematch with Cormier, more than 400 days would pass before he once again made the walk. This time, it came against a familiar face in Alexander Gustafsson, the man who famously pushed him to the brink in one of the greatest title fights in UFC history. Jones-Gustafsson 1 was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020, and the rematch taking place more than five years later had all the narrative power built-in from the jump.
With Cormier vacating the belt in lieu of defending his heavyweight crown, the fight, which was moved to California during fight week, marked the comeback of Jones in full. Methodically, Jones broke down Gustafsson before scoring the third-round ground-and-pound finish. It was a contest nothing like its predecessor, but it marked the true return of Jones to the top of the light heavyweight heap.
