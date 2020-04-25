Where We Stand: Light Heavyweight Division

Outlook: For nearly a decade now, the truth of it is that Jon Jones’ run at the top is as special as any we’ve seen in the sport. Since stepping in the Octagon for his debut in 2008, “Bones” made good on the potential dripping off him to enter a special pantheon of fighters that currently might only include Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre. Of course, his baggage outside the Octagon clouds a bit of his legacy, but he is unquestionably one of the greats after cleaning out the division. Of late, though, he’s faced some of his toughest tests. Thiago Santos pushed him to a split decision despite fighting on a busted knee in the latter half of the contest, and some people argue Dominick Reyes did enough to dethrone the king. Jones still holds the belt, though, and when you spend the amount of time at the top as Jones has, those margins shrink as the spotlight remains. Jan Blachowicz might be the most logical contender to take a shot at the belt next, but potential rematches with Reyes and Santos loom as well as Jones’ open talks to move up to heavyweight. When you spend so much time watching a great athlete, it’s easy to take his ability for granted. The next time Jones steps into the Octagon, it’s well worth taking the time to enjoy the run he continues to extend.