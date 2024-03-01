Life Experience Is Eryk Anders' Secret

“I’d like to be a gym owner so I can teach and cultivate the next generation of fighters coming out of the state of Alabama,” he said. “MMA is a passion of mine, and I can only compete and fight so long. I could always do jiu jitsu and grappling matches, I can coach and teach, and I just recently got my black belt, so I think that gives me a little status of validation as a jiu jitsu practitioner and coach. So I’ve got options.”

No, no, no. Not something to do every day, something to make him feel the way he does when all eyes are on him and everything is on the line.

“I'm sure I'll have my ups and downs after fighting's over,” Anders said. “Nothing can really replace me actually going out there and fighting. But I think coaching fighters and watching them be successful will help. All good things come to an end, and I can always go win world championships in jiu jitsu and things like that. It’s not quite like football and MMA, but it’s still something to pursue and train for.”

It's not what you expect to hear from someone who is soon walking away from the competition that put him on the map. But the 36-year-old never followed the script of a high-level collegiate and pro athlete. So when he revealed before his June 2023 bout with Marc-Andre Barriault that he had five fights left and was out, few blinked. It’s his way. He’s a grown-up. So what’s the secret?