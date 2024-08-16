Li Jingliang: 'The Leech' Returns With Lessons Learned

“And now I'm back, especially back to the city I like, and I used to fight here (six) years ago. I think everyone loves it here, right?!”

Li takes on the dangerous Brazilian Carlos Prates in what looks set to be an explosive clash in the main card opener at RAC Arena. And while Prates arrives in Australia on a nine-fight win streak, Li will step into the cage with a chip on his shoulder as he looks to get back to winning ways after a razor-close decision loss.

Last time out, Li lost a split decision to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279. A victory would have given the Chinese star back-to-back UFC wins for the first time since 2019, but he was left frustrated after two of the three judges scored the bout for “D-Rod,” rather than him.

He’s had a lot of time to process that defeat, and emerges for his comeback fight with a clear mindset that he plans to take into all of his fights from now on.

