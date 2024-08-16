Li Jingliang: 'The Leech' Returns With Lessons Learned

Fight Coverage
Li Jingliang always brings the energy whenever he’s on a fight card. And this weekend at UFC 305, “The Leech” is arriving in Perth, Australia with a little more fire in his belly than usual.
When he sat down with UFC.com for a pre-fight chat during fight week, the Chinese star was happy to be in Perth – a city he fought in back at UFC 221. He was edged out on the scorecards that day, but he loved the city, and is delighted to be back.
“I was injured two years ago, and as soon as I was recovered, I asked UFC for a fight immediately,” he said.
“And now I'm back, especially back to the city I like, and I used to fight here (six) years ago. I think everyone loves it here, right?!”
Li takes on the dangerous Brazilian Carlos Prates in what looks set to be an explosive clash in the main card opener at RAC Arena. And while Prates arrives in Australia on a nine-fight win streak, Li will step into the cage with a chip on his shoulder as he looks to get back to winning ways after a razor-close decision loss.
Last time out, Li lost a split decision to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279. A victory would have given the Chinese star back-to-back UFC wins for the first time since 2019, but he was left frustrated after two of the three judges scored the bout for “D-Rod,” rather than him.
He’s had a lot of time to process that defeat, and emerges for his comeback fight with a clear mindset that he plans to take into all of his fights from now on.
“Last time, it was close. But, for me, it wasn't close enough,” he admitted.
“I think for next time, I don't want a judge to decide who's gonna win.
“We all have to master our own destiny. You can miss the first one, you can miss the second one, but the third, fourth, fifth, sixth one, you have to capture it with your own hands. For me, I will never want my destiny be decided by others – my fists will decide my destiny.”
He might not be keen to rely on the judges, but he’s more than happy to soak up the adoration of his fans. Li has become something of a cult hero during his rise in the UFC, and he said he’s grateful for the support he’s received over his 17 fights in the UFC so far.
“I have to shout out to all my fans,” he said.
“You guys are my biggest encouragement and, for me, I know the injuries bother me a lot, but after I recovered from the injury, I was fully committed to all the training sessions. Every single minute, I was fully committed. And that's why I have the belief in my fighting style.
“And people like me because of my never give up (approach) and my spirit. I have to appreciate that, and I have to thank the UFC again, because I learned a lot here, not just to become a normal fighter, but here they make stars in every interview, every event, every detail.
“I know what it takes to become a star and, even now, I still have my dream to become a champion. So I have to master my destiny in my own hands.”
That destiny sees him face off against Prates in Perth. The Brazilian is in stellar form, and has 17 finishes from his 19 career wins, including 15 knockouts. “The Nightmare’s” last eight wins have come via KO or TKO, and Li has been impressed with what he’s seen from his opponent.
“I’ve watched his fights and his striking style – he’s very much like me,” he said.
“He’s finished many of his opponents. I think it’s a very good matchup for me, and please, wait for the brilliant performance from both of us!”
With a dangerous test in front of him, Li will need to be at his best to pick up the comeback victory he’s aiming for. But, he’ll do so with a chip on his shoulder, a host of changes to his approach, and the knowledge that he’ll be the fan-favorite as he steps back into the Octagon in Perth.
“After the two-year layoff, I changed a lot, my training style, my daily behavior, my psychology – everything has changed, also my mindset,” he said.
“So I want to say to all the other athletes that we all need to make a change sometimes. We cannot be stuck at the same point for a long time.
“And so for me, after this long layoff, I know what I want, and I've changed. And you guys will see a different ‘Leech.’”
