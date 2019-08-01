LFA Gave Holm Needed Experience

Holly Holm found immediate success in the sport and it wouldn’t be long before “The Preacher’s Daughter” found herself in one of the top regional promotions in LFA, where she would fight for the inaugural LFA women’s bantamweight title against a very game Juliana Werner in April 2014.

“It’s definitely something I’m proud of as far as a milestone,” Holm said. “It was my first five-round fight, it was a title fight, it wasn’t the UFC title, but it was my first title fight in MMA. That was the moment where I was like, ‘I’m fighting for a title in MMA. This is something I wanted to do.’ I knew that I was on the road to the best of the best.”

Training camp, travel and warmup went according to plan and the 6-0 Holm was ready to complete yet another finish, this time for MMA gold.

“This girl came from a Muay Thai background and Muay Thai fights are tough,” Holm said. “You kind of beat your body up in those. I knew she’d be really tough, and I knew I had to perform well in order for the UFC to want to sign me.”

While weathering the storm for the first few minutes, Holm found out exactly what she was made of when a perfectly-read head kick attempt by Werner was blocked by Holm which might have caused more damage than absorbing the Thai striker’s shot.

“It wasn’t even the hardest kick, it hit just right and I heard a snap in my arm and I remember thinking, ‘Did I just break my arm?’ I kind of moved my wrist around and I could hear it clicking,” Holm recalls.

Trucking through the rest of the round was a balance between “I’m still okay” and survival mode for Holm. Avoiding using the broken left arm in a battle with a Thai fighter is a juggle in itself. Openings that Holm may now hesitate going after instead of attacking seem to get bigger, as opportunities for the perfect strike are few and far between. The other chainsaw Holm was juggling was not showing the pain. The second there’s blood in the water, the fight is as good as over for the wounded fighter, so favoring the arm in any way could spell the end.

The first round came to a close and Holm survived the first storm as she went back to her corner but realized communication and game plan were now going to be a serious issue if she wanted to continue to fight.