The LFA All-2020 Team

In mid-July the LFA introduced the world to an eccentric 155er named Jordan Leavitt. This unique personality wasn’t the most intimidating battler, but the undefeated 25-year-old strutted to the cage to the tune of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” amid disclaimers of an awkward style from the commentary team.

In Chase Hooper-type fashion, Leavitt gave undefeated foe Leivon Lewis a false sense of security in top position, and by the middle of the second round, he sunk in an anaconda choke that was all the UFC needed to see to promptly offer him a spot on the Contender Series.

After winning his DWCS bout and earning a UFC contract, “The Monkey King” made his UFC debut against one of the longest-tenured fighters on roster in Matt Wiman. Seconds into the bout, Leavitt turned a slam opportunity into one of the most emphatic knockouts of 2020.

There’s plenty of buzz around the LFA product and he is sure to have a large amount of eyes on him when he returns for his sophomore effort in the UFC.