Lewis No Longer Holding Himself Back

Much of it, of course, is an exaggeration — ridiculousness for the sake of a laugh that doesn’t show the legitimate hours he’s putting in under the watchful, demanding eye of Kru Bob Perez — but Lewis has also been forced to limit himself throughout several training camps, as the longstanding issues with his knee created back issues that were so painful that it forced him out of a scheduled bout against former champ Fabricio Werdum just hours before the two were supposed to compete.

“The doctor said that my knee is the reason why my back was hurting so bad, so it was real good to finally get it fixed,” said Lewis, who credits his loss to Junior Dos Santos for motivating him to finally go under the knife and get his knee repaired. “The only person holding me back and causing me to lose these fights was myself.

“Even in the fights that I won, I should have been finishing these guys way earlier in the fight and all of that had to do a lot with my training because I wasn’t training as much as I was supposed to because of those injuries.”

Now, after a couple years of fighting compromised and dropping consecutive fights for the first time in his career, Lewis has a clean bill of health and a renewed commitment to his craft.

“It seemed like I was never at home — I was always at the gym, training,” explained Lewis, who said he finally understands what other fighters mean when they talk about being in the gym all day and wanting to train as much as possible. “(Training as much as I have) and eating well made a big difference.”

That’s right — Derrick Lewis, heavyweight fast food advocate, even changed his diet heading into UFC 244.