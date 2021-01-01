"Letting It Go" Is The Key For Marc-André Barriault

As the French-Canadian closed out the show against Oscar Piechota, he raised his arms in the air and let out a yell over a year in the making. He finally earned his first UFC victory, and he did it in style.

But the bout would be turned to a no contest after Barriault tested positive for a banned substance from USADA. A thorough investigation revealed that there was no evidence of intentional use of the substance and Barriault was reinstated to fight in January.

It was a frustrating moment for the 31-year-old, who has entered the Octagon four times without a victory. He makes the walk on Saturday with more motivation than ever, and he’s determined to make up for lost time.