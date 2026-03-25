Lerryan Douglas | Finding The Right Fit

Fittingly, the UFC is in Seattle this week for where Lerryan Douglas will make his promotional debut against Washington-product Julian Erosa. Like Darnold, all the 30-year Brazilian featherweight needed was to be surrounded by the right people in order to tap into his full potential.

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“It was pretty hard for me because I never had guidance, somebody to take me and say, ‘You need this. You need to do this right now, get better at this and then we’re gonna put you there,’” began Douglas, who made his pro debut at age 18. “I never had anything (like that) so I’m really grateful for my team, Bloodline (Combat Sports), because you can see that was missing in my career — somebody that was gonna take care of me in my career and give me some really good guidance.”

Douglas connected with Bloodline in 2022 but was still living in Brazil. At the time, the Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt was considering walking away from the sport and working in the jiu jitsu world.