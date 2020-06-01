Lerone Murphy Would Do Anything To Fight

“I don't request any trips,” laughed Murphy, who makes his second consecutive visit to the location for his Wednesday bout against Ricardo Ramos. “I've just been lucky to get out of the country.”

For the Manchester native, getting out of England was necessary to get back in the Octagon in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanks to the UFC’s Fight Island, he’s getting that chance, so there is no complaining about coronavirus tests, quarantines or long flight.

“It's a long time, but at least we get to fight,” he said. “We'd do anything to fight.”

That’s the essence of the whole thing, isn’t it? For all the sacrifices made in the lead-up to the night in the spotlight, once that night comes, it’s the payoff of payoffs.

For some, like Murphy, it means more than that, and you only need to look at his nickname, “The Miracle,” to understand why. See, at 21, Murphy wasn’t preparing to one day fight the best mixed martial artists in the world on the sport’s biggest stage. He was past the “going down the wrong path” stage and directly on that path.