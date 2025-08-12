Lerone Murphy Takes Eight-Fight Win Streak Into UFC 319

There might not be an active winning streak garnering less attention than Lerone Murphy’s eight-fight run.
After fighting to a split draw in his UFC debut in September 2019, England’s Murphy is flawless, stretching his unbeaten record to a shiny 16-0-1. Perhaps the slight blemish of a draw hindered the hype around the Manchester native, but the results have been nothing but excellent since.
At UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, Murphy gets the assignment of welcoming promotional newcomer Aaron Pico to the Octagon. Pico is the latest in a handful of debutants, such as Patricio Pitbull, Patchy Mix and Kai Asakura, to move over from other promotions with hopes of asserting themselves in their respective title pictures quickly. Pico arrives to the mixed martial arts leader having won nine of his last 10, seven coming without needing the judges’ scorecards. The risk-reward is sort of muddy for Murphy, but stacking wins is always the best move when it comes to earning a title shot, and it could prove pivotal in Murphy’s six-year journey up the featherweight ladder.
Murphy arrived in the UFC with an 8-0 record featuring five knockouts, but he got a rude awakening about two minutes into his debut against Zubaira Tukhugov in the form of a heavy left hook. Murphy cleared his head quickly, but Tukhugov smothered him on the ground. Murphy was unable to thwart Tukhugov’s grappling attack, but he started to find his rhythm on the feet. Ultimately, though, the judges couldn’t find any room between the fighters, leaving Murphy without a victory to kick off his UFC tenure.
Since then, though, Murphy has looked like the classy and technical striker he was advertised as before the draw. He scored two knockouts in his next three fights, and parlayed five wins in a row into a main event opportunity against the ageless Edson Barboza.
Murphy went toe-for-toe and strike-for-strike with the dynamic Brazilian, landing 220 significant strikes, nearly tripling Barboza. He also mixed the martial arts well, scoring four takedowns on six attempts while showing the cardio to go a full 25 minutes. It was an important performance against a still-dangerous Barboza, who had stifled fellow up-and-coming featherweight Sodiq Yusuff in Yusuff’s first main event opportunity his last time out.
Moving up the ladder, Murphy met top 15 mainstay Dan Ige at UFC 308. Ige scored a knockdown late in the first round, but Murphy showed his resiliency and maturity as he took back control of the bout over the next two rounds to win a clear decision. It was a full-circle moment for Murphy in Abu Dhabi, the same place where he drew in his debut after struggling early.
The turnaround win granted him a second main event, this time against former title challenger Josh Emmett. Well aware of Emmett’s power, Murphy once again outclassed his foe over the course of 25 minutes. He doubled Emmett up on the striking numbers, landing more than half his strikes while keeping Emmett’s accuracy at a 28-percent clip. He also approached the fight in a well-rounded manner, shooting multiple takedowns over the five rounds to keep Emmett honest, taking the Team Alpha Male representative down on four occasions.
Manchester’s “Miracle” sought out a bigger name in his next fight, but when that didn’t come to fruition, the 34-year-old pounced at the chance to earn a marquee win. With Alexander Volkanovski back on top of the division and surging contenders like Jean Silva looking to break into the title picture, Murphy is taking the calculated risk to cement his own place in the increasingly crowded queue. The general consensus believes Movsar Evloev will get the next crack at “Alexander The Great,” but timing is everything, and nothing swings timing and luck more like a big win in a pay-per-view spotlight.
