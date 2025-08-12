Lerone Murphy Takes Eight-Fight Win Streak Into UFC 319

After fighting to a split draw in his UFC debut in September 2019, England’s Murphy is flawless, stretching his unbeaten record to a shiny 16-0-1. Perhaps the slight blemish of a draw hindered the hype around the Manchester native, but the results have been nothing but excellent since.

At UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, Murphy gets the assignment of welcoming promotional newcomer Aaron Pico to the Octagon. Pico is the latest in a handful of debutants, such as Patricio Pitbull, Patchy Mix and Kai Asakura, to move over from other promotions with hopes of asserting themselves in their respective title pictures quickly. Pico arrives to the mixed martial arts leader having won nine of his last 10, seven coming without needing the judges’ scorecards. The risk-reward is sort of muddy for Murphy, but stacking wins is always the best move when it comes to earning a title shot, and it could prove pivotal in Murphy’s six-year journey up the featherweight ladder.

Murphy arrived in the UFC with an 8-0 record featuring five knockouts, but he got a rude awakening about two minutes into his debut against Zubaira Tukhugov in the form of a heavy left hook. Murphy cleared his head quickly, but Tukhugov smothered him on the ground. Murphy was unable to thwart Tukhugov’s grappling attack, but he started to find his rhythm on the feet. Ultimately, though, the judges couldn’t find any room between the fighters, leaving Murphy without a victory to kick off his UFC tenure.

Since then, though, Murphy has looked like the classy and technical striker he was advertised as before the draw. He scored two knockouts in his next three fights, and parlayed five wins in a row into a main event opportunity against the ageless Edson Barboza.