Lerone Murphy’s Long Road to Saturday Night

Let’s start with the fact that at 21, the Manchester man was shot three times, taking two bullets to the neck and one to the face, a fragment of which remains embedded in his tongue to this day. The incident is partially responsible for his nickname, “The Miracle.” When he arrived to MMA nearly three years later, he had early success, sure, but was largely beating the kind of opponents and weekend warriors that made it difficult to gauge where he stood as a prospect when he went into his UFC debut against Zubaira Tukhugobv.

Full London Fight Card Preview

He’d fight Tukhugov to a split draw, and even after three additional quality wins in Abu Dhabi as well as one in London pushed his unbeaten run to a baker’s dozen, the jury was still out.

Heading into 2026, Murphy’s streak now sits and 16, and he is set to headline at The O2 Arena in London opposite Movsar Evloev in a bout widely considered as a featherweight title eliminator. As much as he knows that he earned this opportunity, the 34-year-old standout can’t quite believe that the kid that was never supposed to be here is standing where he is today.