Lerone Murphy’s Long Road to Saturday Night

Lerone Murphy’s journey to the cusp of challenging for championship gold has been one of the most circuitous and unexpected trips in recent memory.
Let’s start with the fact that at 21, the Manchester man was shot three times, taking two bullets to the neck and one to the face, a fragment of which remains embedded in his tongue to this day. The incident is partially responsible for his nickname, “The Miracle.” When he arrived to MMA nearly three years later, he had early success, sure, but was largely beating the kind of opponents and weekend warriors that made it difficult to gauge where he stood as a prospect when he went into his UFC debut against Zubaira Tukhugobv.
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He’d fight Tukhugov to a split draw, and even after three additional quality wins in Abu Dhabi as well as one in London pushed his unbeaten run to a baker’s dozen, the jury was still out.
Heading into 2026, Murphy’s streak now sits and 16, and he is set to headline at The O2 Arena in London opposite Movsar Evloev in a bout widely considered as a featherweight title eliminator. As much as he knows that he earned this opportunity, the 34-year-old standout can’t quite believe that the kid that was never supposed to be here is standing where he is today.
“It’s crazy,” Murphy said. “Sometimes I just have to pinch myself and be very grateful, take it all in really because where I come from, this is very unheard of, so I’m very grateful for where I’m at.
“When I look back on my career and it’s said and done, I’ll be very proud.”
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Looking at Murphy as an unlikely contender isn’t just a convenient framing device ahead of a critical matchup either.
At every step along the way, the Manchester Top Team rep has been surrounded by questions only to earn another victory and take another step forward. Edson Barboza was supposed to be too tough a test. Same with Dan Ige and Josh Emmett.
Last summer, Murphy stepped up when Evloev was forced out of a pairing with promotional newcomer Aaron Pico just a few weeks before their fight and was immediately positioned as the underdog against the highly regarded American.
Just passed the 3-minute mark of the opening frame, Pico stepped forward to close the distance, and Murphy spun on a dime, burying his right elbow into his Pico’s forehead, instantly sending him to the Land of Whispers and Ghosts.
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“It was amazing just because of how everything happened and lined up,” he said of the performance. “I stepped in on short notice, he was touted as the next guy, and he even put the pressure on for the first couple of minutes. He was very good, so I feel like the way that fight went was perfect. I couldn’t have dreamed for it to go any better… I think I’ve been doubted my whole career, so for me, it’s nothing new and I don’t read too deep into it. The fight is going to happen, whoever is going to win is going to win, and I just do my part. I don’t read too deep into what people are saying online.
“Obviously, I know what I’m in for, I know it’s a tough fight, a tough matchup, but I believe in myself.”
Manchester's own 🦁@LeroneMurphy is ready for a massive fight at featherweight at #UFCLondon 🫡— UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2026
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He’s facing that familiar setup once more this weekend.
Standing opposite him on Saturday is a fellow unbeaten: Evloev, with his 19-0 overall record and matching nine straight wins in the UFC, sits at No. 1 in the rankings and has been installed as a moderate favorite although he hasn’t fought since late-2024.
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“I feel like he just knows how to win; he knows how to drain the clock,” Murphy said. “People have come very close. When I watch back the Arnold Allen fight, I believe that fight could have gone either way, especially the way they score it now. On damage, I think Arnold might have won… I think Movsar has done well — like I said, he knows how to win, knows how to drain the clock, but he’s not fought five rounds, so let’s see how he fares over five rounds.
“That’s where the experience may play a factor, but who knows?” he continued, hedging ever so slightly. “I think that may come down to the night because obviously he’s not fought for a while as well, so I think these things could play a factor. I’m not banking on it — I’m backing on the best Movsar Evloev showing up, and I’m prepared for a 5-round war, but I think, given the circumstances, he may struggle coming into those championship rounds and we’re gonna check that.”
Although he’s not putting any energy into thinking about becoming the first person to beat Evloev — “Records don’t mean a thing,” Murphy said, adding that the best in the sport’s history have, by in large, dealt with defeats and come back stronger — he is fully aware of what it means to earn a victory this weekend.
“It means everything to me to beat this guy,” he said. “It’s a big name to beat — probably the best name to beat, so I’m looking forward to this matchup for that reason.
“Win at all costs, and given the matchup, it may not be pretty, but I just gotta go out there and win, and I’m undeniable then… It’s not that I’m gonna go out there and be cautious because I can’t be, because of the style of the matchup. I’ve got to go out there and make the most of certain opportunities.”
If things fall in his favor, it would most likely mean that Murphy would be next to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title, an honor many believe the Englishman has already done enough to merit.
So would what it mean to finally secure a championship opportunity?
“To be honest, I can’t answer that question because I’m not looking passed Saturday night at all. I’m not looking past Saturday night.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, live from O2 Arena in London, England On March 21, 2026. Prelims start at 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.