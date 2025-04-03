Lerone Murphy Is Ready To Earn His Title Shot

The stage may be smaller and more understated, but the career stakes for “The Miracle” are as high as they’ve ever been.

That’s because the undefeated English featherweight contender has been handed a five-round main event clash with hard-hitting contender Josh Emmett in a Las Vegas headliner with major title implications at 145 pounds.

For the 33-year-old Mancunian, it’s exactly where he needs to be.