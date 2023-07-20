Lerone Murphy Has Unfinished Business

Manchester’s fast-rising featherweight is undefeated across all competitions in his MMA career, including a 4-0-1 record in UFC. His ascent includes a win earlier this year against Gabriel Santos at UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London, an occasion that marked Murphy’s first fight in over a year.

However, that fight against Santos was not always meant to be, Murphy was set to take on fellow English featherweight Nathaniel Wood at UFC 286, but Wood pulled out due to an injury.

At UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura, both Murphy and Wood are featured on the card, but not against each other. Despite facing different opponents this weekend, existing tensions over the canceled bout boiled over in a confrontation between the two fighters earlier in the week.

Regardless of who his opponent is this weekend, the cancellation in March left a bad taste in Murphy’s mouth. Now, he’s prepared to make the most of his latest opportunity and prove that he can get it done on the biggest stage, whether or not his opponent is on short notice or had a full training period.