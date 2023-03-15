Lerone Murphy: Glory And Gratitude

The “it” he speaks of is the career of one of the most promising prospects coming out of the UK. Undefeated since turning pro back in 2016, he’s managed to get the attention of the 145-pound division since entering the UFC in 2019.

But that career was sadly borne of another near-tragedy back in 2013, when Murphy was the victim of a drive-by shooting in his native Manchester. Bullets entered his face and neck. The experience would inspire him to stay on the straight and narrow, and that outlet would be MMA.

UFC 286 Fight Card Preview

“I’m called ‘The Miracle’ because I had a close shave earlier on in life,” he would tell UFC Connected. “It’s a miracle I’m here.”

By their very definition, miracles aren’t something to be relied upon. Murphy himself didn’t expect he would need a second one before the age of 31. He contemplates the gravity of how things might have gone very, very differently if those bullets or that careless motorist had been off by just millimeters.