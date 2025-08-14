Lerone Murphy | By Any Means Necessary

England’s Murphy has showcased his well-rounded skillset and elite Fight IQ during nine UFC bouts that have seen him remain undefeated. Now standing with a record of 16 wins and one draw, the Manchester native is ready to welcome former Bellator standout Aaron Pico to the Octagon.

Pico was originally set to face the division’s other highly-ranked undefeated contender, Movsar Evloev, but after that fight fell through, Murphy got the call, and he was more than happy to step in to face the American in the co-main event of UFC 319 this weekend in Chicago.

“It came at short notice – two-and-a-half weeks ago – so it came around quick, but it's been a blessing,” Murphy explained.