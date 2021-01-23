Leonard Garcia: The Face Of The WEC

At the same moment where everything went right, everything went wrong for Garcia. The impact of his head kick KO had fractured his leg. Enough of the bone was still attached that mobility wasn’t an issue and enough of the adrenaline was pumping that pain wasn’t an issue either. The wild west days of MMA were especially cruel to Garcia that night as he fought at the bottom of the card and had to drive 18 hours from Lemoore, CA to Plainview, TX afterwards. Fearful of the horror stories that plagued regional MMA, Garcia’s emergency stop and broken leg were possibly the least of his worries if his hospital visit went ignored by the WEC execs.

“I remember being in the ER and thinking to myself, ‘if this guy doesn’t answer the phone and he acts like nothing, these people are going to think I’m crazy,’” Garcia recalls. “Thankfully, Reed (Harris) answered and talked to them. They put me in a cast, gave me some crutches and some pain medication, so needless to say I don’t really remember anything else all the way to Texas. They took really good care of me.”

A feel good story about one of the most historically successful MMA organizations of all-time being able to take care of an injured fighter seems obvious, but for a 6-1 fighter just barely of drinking age at a promotion’s first show, it was far from a certainty that he would be taken care of.

“If he wouldn’t have answered the phone, then yeah, I probably wouldn’t have fought for him again,” Garcia explains. “There’s organizations like that all over the place back then and I honestly think because of what he was able to do that day and he was able to show me who he was as a man, I think that’s why the WEC made it as far as it did and is still talked about ten years later.”