Leon Edwards' Unbeaten Streak

Unanimous Decision Win vs Donald Cerrone (6/23/2018)



Split Decision Win vs Gunnar Nelson (3/16/2019)



Unanimous Decision Win vs Rafael dos Anjos (7/20/2019)



No Contest vs Belal Muhammad (3/13/2021)



Unanimous Decision Win vs Nate Diaz (6/12/2021)

Firmly in the Top 15, the next few years were a bit of a journey for Edwards, even as he continued to pile up the victories. He handled the main event spotlight well against Cerrone in Singapore, but he couldn’t quite get over the hump with the MMA fanbase. Fighting at home against Gunnar Nelson, the crowd in the O2 Arena decided to back Nelson over their fellow countryman.

Edwards, meanwhile, received boos during his introduction. The proud Birmingham representative went on to outgrapple and outfight Nelson for three rounds, but Jorge Masvidal stole his thunder twice. First, “Gamebred” silenced the London crowd with his knockout of Darren Till. Then, the infamous backstage scuffle between Masivdal and Edwards went down, leaving Edwards with a cut under his eye while Masvidal parlayed his “3-piece and a soda” into a banner 2019 for himself.

MORE UFC 296: Fight Card Preview | Main Event Breakdown | Covington In His Own Words

Edwards’ following performance over former lightweight champ Rafael Dos Anjos was dominant, although did little to quiet the criticisms labeling Edwards a “boring fighter.” It was enough, however, to earn a headlining spot against former champion Tyron Woodley in London. The fight, hypothetically, was the one to push Edwards over the hump and firmly into a title conversation as Usman continued to define his own legacy at the top of the 170-pound heap. However, the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled that bout, and Edwards would embark on a 20-month journey toward his next bout that included three scrapped fights with Khamzat Chimaev and a severe bout with COVID-19. Edwards finally stepped into the UFC APEX to fight Belal Muhammad, who checked in for Chimaev after the third cancellation. After rocking Muhammad with a familiar head kick, a second-round eye poke prematurely ended the scheduled five-rounder.

Edwards, for all his efforts, remained in a bit of limbo as Usman defended his belt against Masvidal, Gilbert Burns and Covington. Few fights made sense for Edwards, so he bet on himself for a rare five-round non-main event against Nate Diaz at UFC 263. For about 24 minutes, Edwards beat up the fan-favorite, but Diaz rocked Edwards badly in the final minute, although Edwards survived. Once again, Edwards’ big moment was clouded, but he earned the Diaz seal of approval, and with some patience, Edwards finally got his golden opportunity.

“Look At Me Now”