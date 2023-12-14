Leon Edwards Is Taking It All In Stride

“Rocky” had a longer path than most to championship life, but that path made the success all the sweeter. More than a year later, Edwards still can’t shake the confounding feeling of achieving a lifelong goal.

“It’s a weird feeling to set your mind to something, and work toward it over 10 years, and achieve it, especially in this generation,” Edwards told UFC.com. “If you don’t get it straight away, you just kind of move on to something else. Especially the way my career was going — I was winning the fights but wasn’t getting opportunities, so it was a longer road than normal.

“I had to win 10 fights in a row to get a title shot, so it’s a path I’m used to walking. It’s a path that made me stronger. It’s a path that built resilience within me and makes me want to fight harder to keep it.”