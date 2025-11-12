Leon Edwards | Ready, Steady, Go

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“For me, I like for it to sit with me for a little bit, so I know that the feeling, that hate, is in me a little bit. I feel like you have to let it burn and, after that, you feel like, OK, it's burned, now let's learn from it and build from it and go from there.”

Now, having had time to process those losses, Edwards is back and ready to remind the world why he remains a world-class contender at 170 pounds. His fight this weekend against Prates at VeChain UFC 322 is one that genuinely seems to have him excited ahead of fight night. One reason for that is that he gets to share the Octagon with a natural striker for the first time in years.

WATCH: VeChain UFC 322 Embedded

“It’s been a long time! It’s been Kamaru, Kamaru, Belal, Colby… yeah! It’s just wrestlers, wrestlers, wrestlers!” he laughed.

“I think, when you compete against a striker, your flow is different, you move different. When you fight a wrestler, it’s a different tactic you have to train towards. So when you fight a striker, it’s more freeing in what you can do and what shots you can use. So, I'm excited for it. He’s got good energy going into the contest, and it’s going to be a good night.”