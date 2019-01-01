Leon Edwards Makes His Case

“The little man!”

In print, Edwards assessments of potential opponents might come across as mean-spirited or braggadocious, but the easygoing Englishman is just having some fun. He’s playfully letting his division know he’s ready for the next step in his career, and he fears no one. Asked why RDA was on his radar, and his response exudes certainty.

“He had a good win [against Kevin Lee]. I was watching it. I feel that’s the fight to make. He was coming off two losses and then he got a win. He’s a former world champion, and I’m trying to become a world champion. So I think going out there and beating him up will make a statement for contention of the world title. That would be a good name to add on to my list.”

It's a list that continues to grow. His seven consecutive wins in the welterweight division is surpassed only by the current champion, Kamaru Usman. That’s more than Colby Covington, way more than Till, and even more than the previous champ Woodley; all fighters currently ranked above him. It certainly reads like résumé that would warrant a big fight next.